PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) PT Raised to GBX 430

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 68.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

PPH stock opened at GBX 1,378 ($18.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £586.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 916 ($11.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,448.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,578.83.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

