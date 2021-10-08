Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 3,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 398,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $601.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

