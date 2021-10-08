Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$66.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $574.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $4,813,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

