Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.68

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.68 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 2598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $598.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $270,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

