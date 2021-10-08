Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

PRLD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,953. The company has a market capitalization of $746.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $864,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,236,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

