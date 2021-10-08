Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel David L. Klatsky Sells 15,319 Shares

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Premier by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Premier by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,740,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,562,000 after purchasing an additional 287,969 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Premier by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

