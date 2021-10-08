Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare comprises approximately 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.58. 326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

