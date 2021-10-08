Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,058 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kadant worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kadant by 153.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,792,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kadant by 332.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI opened at $205.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $225.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.86.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,273 shares of company stock worth $3,205,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.