Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 74,199 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 607.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,199 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2,855.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 122,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $2,093,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 29.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

