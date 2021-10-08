Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 159,976 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 1,150.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of LexinFintech worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

