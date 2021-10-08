Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 295,730 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 294.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,730 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of MannKind worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth about $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth about $15,407,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $8,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 2,425.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 1,817.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 989,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

