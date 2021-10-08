Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,036 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of DSP Group worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DSP Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in DSP Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DSP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DSP Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSPG. Citigroup cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

DSPG opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.41 million, a P/E ratio of -99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

