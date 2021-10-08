Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,478 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 111.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 107.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

