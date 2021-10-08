Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

ANIP opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $454.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.80 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

