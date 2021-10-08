Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.