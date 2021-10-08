Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tenable worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

