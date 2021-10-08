Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 859.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Primoris Services worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 450,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

PRIM opened at $25.78 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

