Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth about $324,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

