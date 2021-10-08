Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of City Office REIT worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $790.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

