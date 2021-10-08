Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $54.70 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

