Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 514,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Sesen Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRV GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 3,004,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,017,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 987,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 7,095.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 918,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

SESN opened at $0.74 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $145.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

