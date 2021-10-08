Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

