Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,779 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of El Pollo Loco worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.54. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

