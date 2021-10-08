Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,113 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,473 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $40,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

