Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,829 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after acquiring an additional 608,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $113.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

