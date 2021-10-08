Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7,311.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 766,509 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $3,166,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

