Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 16,382 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 141.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.