Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $129.38 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average is $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

