Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,101 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXTG. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

