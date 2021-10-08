Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of The AES by 3.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 32.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

