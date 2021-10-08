Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 12,782 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

