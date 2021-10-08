Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,128 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33.

