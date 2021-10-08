Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $87.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $91.43.

