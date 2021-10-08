Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.

QEFA stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04.

