Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

NYSE:STZ opened at $216.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.35. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.