Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,123,000 after purchasing an additional 369,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $121.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

