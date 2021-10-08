Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,083.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.04 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23.

