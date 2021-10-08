Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,996 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.47% of Cowen worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 23.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

