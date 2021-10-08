Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.30% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,820,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 214,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,656 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 745,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 529,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.