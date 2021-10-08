Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

Shares of SO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

