Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.13. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $116.64 and a 12 month high of $196.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.