Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 165.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 90,086 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

