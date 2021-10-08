Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,304 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 81,047 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 266,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $28.86.

