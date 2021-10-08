Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 41,008 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 206.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,008 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

