Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.28% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 171,459 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 109,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 652.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 120,063 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 968.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.