Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after acquiring an additional 633,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after acquiring an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,826,000 after acquiring an additional 499,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

KMB stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

