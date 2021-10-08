Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $239.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.10 and a 52 week high of $251.02.

