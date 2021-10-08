Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,871,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52.

