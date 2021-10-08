PRIZM Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and $38,018.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001644 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,881,876,466 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

