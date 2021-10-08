Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Financial Contrast

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Procore Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 2.39 -$12.62 million N/A N/A Procore Technologies $400.29 million 29.64 -$96.17 million N/A N/A

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Procore Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Procore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -3.62% -1.76% -1.04% Procore Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iClick Interactive Asia Group and Procore Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Procore Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82

iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.42%. Procore Technologies has a consensus target price of $105.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.34%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Procore Technologies.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects. It offers products, such as Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office; Resource Management that helps customers track labor productivity and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitate untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. The company serves customers, including owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. It primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

